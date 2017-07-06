Nuggets Acquire Second Round Draft Pick in Three-Team Trade

DENVER, July 6, 2017 – The Denver Nuggets have acquired a 2019 second round draft pick from Atlanta (via Washington) in a three-team trade that sends F Danilo Gallinari to the Los Angeles Clippers and Jamal Crawford, Diamond Stone and L.A.’s 2018 protected first round draft pick (via Houston) to Atlanta, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

“Since we acquired Danilo in 2011, he has exemplified every positive aspect of the organization we are continuing to build. His hard work, professionalism, and efforts in the Denver community during his time with us will forever make him a fan favorite. On behalf of Nuggets fans everywhere and our entire organization, I would like to thank him for everything he did during his time with us and wish him nothing but the best in the future both in life and in basketball.”

“Danilo has been a special player for the Nuggets organization as well as a prominent figure in the Denver community for the last six years,” stated Connelly. “He was a consummate professional throughout his time with us and we want to wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter.”

Gallinari, 6-10, 225, played six seasons for Denver, averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 303 games (266 starts). He made a total of 535 three-pointers as a Nugget, moving into third place on Denver’s all-time made threes list this past season. Denver acquired Gallinari during the 2010-11 season as part of a three-team deal with New York and Minnesota. Overall he has appeared in 460 career games (390 starts) with Denver and New York, averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

The 28-year-old native of Italy was originally selected by the New York Knicks with the sixth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.