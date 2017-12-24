Nuggets Notes: Healthier Chandler Enjoying Productive Stretch

OAKLAND – Wilson Chandler’s back has been feeling better of late – and that’s reflected in two of his best performances of the season.

On the two-game road trip, Chandler averaged 18.0 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 14-of-28 from the field (50 percent), and made 4-of-10 3-pointers (40 percent).

“I’m more healthy; my back is feeling pretty good,” Chandler said. “And then just more comfortable with the position that I’m now at the wing spots.”

Chandler scored a season-high 21 points with 11 rebounds in the Nuggets’ win at Portland on Friday night. He followed that up with 15 points and nine rebounds in the win at Golden State. Prior to that, Chandler had gone three straight games outside of double figures, although he did average 8.0 rebounds in that span. He had a game of six assists as well.

But it is the scoring that stood out on Friday and Saturday.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he was looking forward to seeing an aggressive Chandler prior to the Portland game.

“All I can say is this: When we have an aggressive Wilson Chandler, I like that Wilson Chandler,” Malone said. “A guy that is driving closeouts, getting to the rim, finishing, and what he’s done a great job this year is when he does drive the ball and draws the help, he’s been making the right play so often for us this year.”

Plumlee dislocates finger: Nuggets center Mason Plumlee had to get the pinkie finger on his left hand popped back into place after dislocating it early in Saturday’s game at Golden State. It popped out again in the second half after he took a hit on it. Plumlee had his pinkie and ring fingers taped together for the duration and then had the finger in a splint after the game.

“I think I just got tangled up -- I don’t know if I caught a jersey or what – the first time,” Plumlee said. “The second time they swiped down on the ball as I was going up and it popped out again. So, a rough night. But whatever.”

Mudiay update: Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay missed his fourth straight game on Saturday due to a sprained ankle. But Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he’s closing in on a return.

“The good thing is the last couple of days he’s been able to play some live basketball,” Malone said. “It’s not to the point where he can go out there and clearly trust it. And our training staff just feels let’s get through (Saturday), get home, a couple more days of rest, rehab and recovery, and hopefully against Utah after Christmas he’ll be able to play.”

Christopher Dempsey: christopher.dempsey@altitude.tv and @chrisadempsey on Twitter.