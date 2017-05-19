Nikola Jokić Named Finalist for NBA's KIA Most Improved Player Award
Posted: May 19, 2017
Announced on TNT, the NBA has named Nikola Jokić a finalist for the 2016-17 KIA Most Improved Player.
Jokić was nominated alongside Milwaukee Buck Giannis Antetokounmpo and Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert.
The winner will be selected on June 24 at the inaugural NBA Awards in New York.
The finalists for the 2016-17 KIA NBA Most Improved Player are… #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/hRMlamT54C
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2017
Nikola Jokić constructed an impressive sophomore year with the Nuggets, finishing the regular season with an impressive resumé.
Nikola Jokić ended the season:
- Fourth in the NBA in triple-doubles with six.
- Eighth in the NBA in PER (26.40).
- Nuggets lead rebounder (9.8), second in scoring (16.7) and assists (4.9).
- Had 39 double-doubles in his last 54 contests.
- Averaged 19.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his last 54 games.
Read more of Nikola Jokić’s accomplishments this season here.
Nikola Jokić: 2016-17 Season
May 01, 2017
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 14: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during a preseason game on October 14, 2016 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 29: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets cheers during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 29, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 29: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets stretches with the trainer before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on October 29, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays defense against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a preseason game on October 12, 2016 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 31: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes up for a lay up during a game against the Toronto Raptors on October 31, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
AUBURN HILLS, MI - NOVEMBER 5: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets grabs the rebound against the Detroit Pistons on November 5, 2016 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 3: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets gets introduced before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the game on November 3, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 30: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the Miami Heat on November 30, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots a lay up during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 25, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 10: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets relaxes before the game against the Golden State Warriors on November 10, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - DECEMEBER 19: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets grabs the rebound against the Dallas Mavericks on Decemeber 19, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 28, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 30: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 30, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 28: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets posts up against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 28, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 19: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets gets taped before the game against the Dallas Mavericks on December 19, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 26: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during a game against the LA Clippers on December 26, 2016 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets puts up the floater in the lane against the Dallas Mavericks on December 12, 2016 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 10: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic on December 10, 2016 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 19: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on December 19, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 3: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against Kosta Koufos #41 of the Sacramento Kings during the game on January 3, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 5: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on January 5, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Nikola Jokic #15 and Gary Harris #14 of the Denver Nuggets high five each other against the Indiana Pacers as part of 2017 NBA London Global Games at the O2 Arena on January 12, 2017 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against Al Jefferson #7 of the Indiana Pacers as part of 2017 NBA London Global Games at the O2 Arena on January 12, 2017 in London, England.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 6: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 6, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 6: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball against Dwight Powell #7 of the Dallas Mavericks during the game on February 6, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 26: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on January 26, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 3: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets gets introduced before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 3, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against the New York Knicks on February 10, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 13: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets is seen against the Golden State Warriors on February 13, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Nikola Jocic of the Denver Nuggets poses for a photo during the 2017 All-Star Media Circuit at the Ritz Carlton in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Nikola Jokic #15 of the World Team runs out before the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Jamal Murray #27 of the World Team celebrates with Nikola Jokic #15 during the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge against the USA Team as part of 2017 All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 15: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 15, 2017 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.
