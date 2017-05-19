Nikola Jokić Named Finalist for NBA's KIA Most Improved Player Award

Announced on TNT, the NBA has named Nikola Jokić a finalist for the 2016-17 KIA Most Improved Player.

Jokić was nominated alongside Milwaukee Buck Giannis Antetokounmpo and Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert.

The winner will be selected on June 24 at the inaugural NBA Awards in New York.

The finalists for the 2016-17 KIA NBA Most Improved Player are… #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/hRMlamT54C — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2017

Nikola Jokić constructed an impressive sophomore year with the Nuggets, finishing the regular season with an impressive resumé.



Nikola Jokić ended the season:

- Fourth in the NBA in triple-doubles with six.

- Eighth in the NBA in PER (26.40).

- Nuggets lead rebounder (9.8), second in scoring (16.7) and assists (4.9).

- Had 39 double-doubles in his last 54 contests.

- Averaged 19.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in his last 54 games.

