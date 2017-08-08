A New Era of Nuggets Basketball Gets a Fresh New Look

If a new era of Nuggets basketball has a look to accompany it, this is it. The Nuggets’ uniform redesign, coming with the NBA’s switch to Nike as the league’s uniform provider, is one of the more significant transformations in the league.

It starts with blue.

It’s a whole new hue for the Nuggets, who now move to navy blue, away from the light blue that was the team’s primary color for 14 years. The full navy uniform is one of the first two being rolled out now. It’s called the Icon Edition, while the white uniform is called the Association Edition. The Nuggets will begin the season with these two uniforms.

Two more special uniforms – the Statement Edition and City Edition – will be unveiled during the season. The last time the Nuggets featured a darker blue in uniforms in their regular rotation was prior to the color change to powder blue in 2003. They have worn darker blue uniforms on occasion on throwback nights or as an alternate, but now navy gets its prominent spot restored.

Guard Gary Harris loved the new look the instant he saw it.

“It’s more of the navy blue color, and I think that’s kind of cool because we had a lot of the baby blue,” Harris said. “I like them. I like the way they look, I like the way they feel.”

Technology, of course, is at the core of any Nike production. These uniforms are made of 100 percent recycled polyester. That is created by using recycled plastic bottles, which are melted down to produce fine yarn used to create the fabric. Each uniform is made from 18 bottles.

On the back of the jersey there is a scapula-shaped shoulder seam, designed for increased mobility. Lightweight textured engineering features standoff mesh to prevent excessive moisture cling. That moisture repellent allows for increased airflow. These uniforms are constructed to perform as good as they look.

"I like the material,” Harris said. “The material is super light. That Nike material is going to absorb a lot of sweat. They’re just going to be fun to play in.

The Nike logo is on the right shoulder of the Nuggets jersey, while the Western Union sponsor patch – revealed in a press conference last on Aug. 1 -- will be on the left shoulder.

There are no designated home or away uniforms anymore. Both the white and blue uniforms can be worn for home or road games, meaning the team will blend the two over the course of the season at both the Pepsi Center and road venues. Then, when they are available, the Nuggets will sprinkle in the upcoming special edition uniforms as well.

On the court, the Nuggets are trending upward, one of the most promising young teams in the NBA. Now, they’ll have a new look to put an exclamation point on their time to shine.