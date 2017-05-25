Emmanuel Mudiay to Play in NBA Game in Africa

The second NBA game in Africa, featuring Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay, will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa. The second annual NBA Africa game was originally announced by the league in February.

The NBA Africa Game 2017 will take place following the 15th edition of Basketball without Borders (BWB) Africa and will be comprised of Team Africa vs. Team World.

The game will be played in support of UNICEF, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SOS Children’s Villages South Africa (SOSCVSA).

Team Africa, including Bismack Biyombo (Orlando Magic; Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Emmanuel Mudiay (Denver Nuggets; Democratic Republic of the Congo), will be comprised of players from Africa and second generation African players. Team World, including CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers; U.S.), will be comprised of players from the rest of the world.

Full rosters of players, coaches and legends, along with ticket information will be announced at a later date.