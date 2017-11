Altitude 950 Media Day Interviews

Altitude 950 interviews Nuggets players, coaches, and front office staff as a part of 2017 media day.

Juancho Hernangomez joins Hastings & Browman:

Wilson Chandler joins Hastings & Browman:

Mason Plumlee joins Hastings & Browman:

Gary Harris joins Hastings & Browman:

Paul Millsap joins Hastings & Browman:

Tim Connelly joins Hastings & Browman:

Malik Beasley joins Hastings & Browman:

Emmanuel Mudiay joins Hastings & Browman:

Will Barton joins The Vic Lombardi Show:

Kenneth Faried joins The Vic Lombardi Show:

Tyler Lydon joins The Vic Lombardi Show:

Torrey Craig joins The Vic Lombardi Show:

Michael Malone joins The Vic Lombardi Show:

Jamal Murray joins The Vic Lombardi Show:

Nikola Jokic joins The Vic Lombardi Show: