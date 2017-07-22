Malik Beasley to Hold Basketball Skills Camp in Denver

Few players know the sacrifices and rewards of hard work more than Nuggets shooting guard Malik Beasley. In two years he went from playing high school basketball in Georgia to being a first-round draft pick by the Nuggets in the NBA.

Now, Beasley will impart his knowledge to young ball players in his first Malik Beasley Boys Basketball Camp in Denver, to be held Aug. 5-6 at the Montbello Recreation Center, which was the site of the recent introductory press conference for newest Nugget and mentor to Beasley, Paul Millsap.

Working hard has always been part of Beasley’s DNA. Beasley played his high school basketball at St. Francis High in Alpharetta, Ga., and coach Drew Catlett had a front row seat to witness Beasley’s work ethic.

“Always had a great attitude,” Catlett said. “He just has an unbelievable work ethic. I’ve been coaching 30 years on different levels, I’m not sure I’ve ever been around a kid that works as hard as he does.”

Beasley’s camp, put on by the MB5 Pro Academy, is designed to help young athletes develop basketball skills and learn the importance of performance preparation. Beasley will work with young players along with coaches from “The Skill Factory,” a sports training organization.

The camp is for boys ages 12-16. Registration is $10 per athlete.

To register for Beasley’s camp, log on to mb5academy.leagueapps.com and click on the “Denver” link.

Christopher Dempsey: christopher.dempsey@altitude.tv and @chrisadempsey on Twitter.