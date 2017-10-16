Denver Nuggets to Host KeyBank FanFest Prior to Home Opening Game

The Denver Nuggets are proud to announce KeyBank FanFest as part of their opening night festivities when they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, October 21.

The KeyBank FanFest will kick-off at 3:00PM on the Grand Atrium plaza outside Pepsi Center and will celebrate the launch of the Nuggets’ 50th Anniversary Season.

Fans are invited to cheer on the current Nuggets team as they arrive for the game for a special red-carpet entrance. The players will arrive between 4:00PM and 5:30PM.

KeyBank FanFest will also feature a meet and greet and autograph session with the five players being honored as part of the Opening Night Legends Celebration: Byron Beck #40, David Thompson #33, Dan Issel #44, Alex English #2 and Dikembe Mutombo #55. The Legends’ autograph session will be open to fans from 5:30PM to 6:20PM.

The first 500 fans to arrive at FanFest will receive a free 50th Anniversary Nuggets t-shirt and will have the opportunity to enter-to-win other great prizes including a fly-away trip to see the Nuggets take on the Lakers on November 19 in Los Angeles.

Additional activities at KeyBank FanFest will include food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, raffles and giveaways. There will also be family-friendly activities including games, balloon artists, face painters, sign making stations, photo booths and more.

Admission to KeyBank FanFest is free and all ages are welcome.

The Denver Nuggets 50th Anniversary Season is presented by Western Union and KeyBank.

Tickets to Nuggets Opening Night are available for purchase here. The game will be broadcasted live on Altitude Sports and Altitude AM 950.