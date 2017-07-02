Jordi Fernandez Named Assistant Coach to Spanish National Team for EuroBasket '17

Nuggets coach Jordi Fernandez has been named an assistant coach to the Spanish National Team for EuroBasket '17. Fernandez, a native of Badalona, Spain, is entering his second season on the Nuggets bench. His previous experience with the Spanish National Team includes serving as an assistant coach with Spanish U19 National Team in the 2014 World Championships.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to represent your country at the highest level and to be part of a team with a group of players that are arguably the best generation of Spanish basketball."

EuroBasket '17 kicks off on August 31st in Israel, Romania, Finland and Turkey. Fernandez will be joined by Spanish-native and Nuggets forward Junacho Hernangomez.