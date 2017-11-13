Nikola Jokić Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA has announced that Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday Nov. 6th to Sunday Nov. 12th.

Jokić, drafted by Denver with the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, has kicked off the 2017-18 season averaging 17.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.46 steals through the first 13 games (all starts) of the year. Additionally, he is shooting 52.1% (86-165 FG) from the field, 42.6% (20-47 3FG) from the three-point arc and 88.9% (32-36 FT) from the free throw line.

Jokić started the second week of November by dropping a career high 41 points (16-25 FG) against Brooklyn to go along with 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes of action. He became the first player since 1983-84 to post at least 41/12/5 in under 32 minutes. Jokić finished the week against the Thunder and Magic, posting a combined three double-doubles, averaging 22.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.30 steals and 1.00 block in 32.3 minutes per game.

Jokić becomes the 17th Nugget in franchise history to earn Player of the Week honors and the first since Ty Lawson on March 6th, 2013.