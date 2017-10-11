Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Juancho Hernangomez

Last Season: Juancho Hernangomez averaged 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds as a rookie. Getting more and more comfortable, he hit his stride in February and March, where he averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds; and 6.9 points and 3.8 rebounds, respectively. Overall, Hernangomez shot 45.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from the 3-point line. He made 75 percent of his free throws.

2017-18 Outlook: Hernangomez is coming off of a productive showing with Spain’s National Team at EuroBasket 2017 in early September in which they earned the bronze medal. He also played in three summer league games with the Nuggets in Las Vegas in July. The summer repetition, and competition, matters for Hernangomez, who is in line to earn significant minutes as a reserve forward this season.

As his 3-point percentage shows, Hernangomez can score from deep. But he’s also aggressive and active on the boards, and scores a good chunk of points from offensive rebounds. His first year in the NBA behind him, Hernangomez will look to settle in even more and put consistent production on the board, while improving on the defensive end as well.

Bold Prediction: Juancho Hernangomez will average near 25 minutes per game and be named to the Rising Stars Challenge as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.