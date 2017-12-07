Former Nugget Roland 'Fatty' Taylor Passes Away at 71

Former Denver Rockets and Denver Nuggets standout guard, Roland “Fatty” Taylor, died on Thursday morning, according to social media posts from family and friends. He was 71 years old. Taylor had been battling cancer since 2000.

Taylor played for the Rockets in 1974-75 and then for the Nuggets in 1976-77. While with the Rockets, he led the team in steals with 172. His two stints with Denver franchises were part of an overall eight-year career that was spent mostly in the ABA. His one year with the Nuggets was the only season he played in the NBA.

Taylor was known as a defensive stalwart. He was named to the ABA’s All-Defensive first team in 1973 and in 1974.

A couple of Denver basketball legends took time remember Taylor on Twitter.

Brother Fatty Taylor lost his battle with breast cancer today. I have many memories of spending time with him in Denver. May he rest in peace now. The Battle is over. #FattyTaylor #RIP @nuggets @NBA pic.twitter.com/XsT8lf0fWg — Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) December 7, 2017

A message attributed to David Thompson also appeared on Twitter and said, “'Fatty Taylor passed this morning and is at home with The Lord!' may he rest in peace”

In 2010, Nuggets.com wrote an extensive feature on Taylor’s battle with cancer. That can be found here

Christopher Dempsey: christopher.dempsey@altitude.tv and @chrisadempsey on Twitter.