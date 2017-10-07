Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Wilson Chandler

Last Season: Wilson Chandler had arguably the best individual season of his career, averaging career highs in points (15.7) and rebounds (6.5), and near career highs in field goal percentage (46.1) and assists (2.0). Chandler shot 33.7 percent from the 3-point line and 72.7 percent from the free throw line. He played in 71 games and started 33 of them.

2017-18 Outlook: Chandler’s role is seemingly crystal clear this season. He’s expected to move into the starting lineup at small forward, after the departure of Danilo Gallinari to the L.A. Clippers. Though he averaged 30 minutes per game last season, this new role will bring nightly consistency to his responsibilities and the opportunity to play alongside good passing big men in Nikola Jokić and Paul Millsap.

Chandler, the longest-tenured Nuggets player, has now had a second-straight summer where he hasn’t had to rehab an injury. That was a huge benefit for him last season, setting him up to play more than 70 games for the second time in the last three seasons, and likely will be boon again this season. At his best, Chandler is as versatile as they come, scoring inside and out and rebounding as well. Defensively, he has the length and athleticism to be a standout stopper on the perimeter.

Bold Prediction: Chandler will average at least 18 points per game, obliterating his previous career high.