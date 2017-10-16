Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Malik Beasley

Last Season: Malik Beasley spent the majority of his rookie season in the-then NBA Development League (now the G-League), averaging 18.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals. He played in 22 games with the Nuggets, starting one, and averaged 3.8 points in 7.5 minutes per game. Beasley shot 45.2 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from the 3-point line, and 80 percent from the free throw line.

2017-18 Outlook: Many are bullish on Malik Beasley’s future. He brings tons of athleticism to the table, the ability to score in bunches from all over the court, and one of the highest work ethics on the team. After two strong games to finish last season with the Nuggets, the team allowed Beasley to lead their summer league team in July in order to get him continued repetitions, which will help him improve. Defensively, he’s underrated – Beasley not only has the quickness to stay with ball-handlers on the perimeter and enough length to be effective, but he’s flashed a high level of effort in defending. Beasley is expected to spend all of his time with the Nuggets this season, and they’ll continue to develop him into a player that should command big minutes sooner rather than later.

Bold Prediction: Beasley gets off to a fast start and is eventually named to the Rising Stars Challenge as part of NBA All-Star weekend.