Nuggets 2017-18 Player Preview: Will Barton

Last Season: Will Barton got off to a fast start and then settled into averages of 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and a career-high 3.4 assists. Barton shot career highs of 44.3 percent from the field and 37 percent from the 3-point line. He made 75.3 percent of his free throws.

2017-18 Outlook: Last summer, Will Barton was on the shortlist of players that had arguably the best summer of improvement. Injuries derailed a strong start to last season, but all reports are Barton has had another solid summer of on-court work and conditioning. He’ll get an even bigger role – most likely at small forward, as the Nuggets need the depth with Wilson Chandler expected to move into the starting lineup.

Barton’s game is expansive. He’ll score in transition, slashing to the bucket and knocking down the 3-point shot. He’ll rebound, handle the ball, and has made strides in making plays for others. Expect that to continue to evolve as his responsibilities off the bench get larger.

Bold Prediction: Barton will average career highs in points and assists and be at least a finalist – top three – for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.