David Adelman Hired as Assistant Coach

The Denver Nuggets have hired David Adelman to join Head Coach Michael Malone’s staff as an assistant coach, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today. The Nuggets have also promoted Tommy Balcetis to Director of Basketball Strategies & Analytics.

Adelman comes to Denver after serving as assistant coach for the Orlando Magic during the 2016-17 season. He spent the previous five seasons (2011-16) with Minnesota, including the final three as an assistant coach. His NBA career began in 2011 as a player development coach. He also served as head coach for the Timberwolves summer league team for three seasons. Prior to joining the Timberwolves, Adelman spent five seasons as head basketball coach at Lincoln High School in Portland, Oregon.

Adelman went 83-53 (.610) during his five seasons at Lincoln, leading the Cardinals to three Portland Interscholastic district championships (2006-07, 2009-10, 2010-11). He also guided Lincoln to the Oregon Class 6A state championship final in 2009. Adelman was named PIL Coach of the Year three times.

Balcetis enters his fifth season with the Denver Nuggets front office and his first season as Director of Basketball Strategy & Analytics. He was named the Director of Basketball Analytics prior to the 2016-17 season after previously serving as Manager of Basketball Analytics from 2013 to 2016. Balcetis works closely with President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and General Manager Arturas Karnisovas along with the Nuggets coaching staff on all analytical assignments, scouting and the salary cap.

Balcetis graduated from Harvard University in 2010 with a degree in Economics and Psychology. The Lithuanian native’s background includes working for the NBA League offices in London, England in the international media department from 2012 to 2013 and also served as a business consultant at Fidelity Investments from 2010 to 2012.