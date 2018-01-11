We Love the (Nuggets) 80s: Calvin Natt

If there was one player that embodied the word “tough,” it was Calvin Natt. Backing down from taller players was never an option for the 6-foot-6 Natt, and he enjoyed great success against some of the NBA’s elite talent in the post.
There is a story he likes to tell. It is of the day in 1984 when he learned he was being traded to the Nuggets from Portland, where he’d spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career. Natt recounted how he found out about the deal to a Portland newspaper, the Oregonian.
“It was June and I was in bed and the phone kept ringing and ringing, but it was like 6 a.m.,” Natt said. “Finally, I thought there might be something wrong with my mom or dad, so I answered. It was (Portland coach) Jack Ramsay. It was 'Blah, blah, blah, we just made a trade.' He kept going on about why they did it, but all I wanted to know was where. When he said Denver, I thought two things: the altitude and Doug Moe, the coach. All I knew was he screamed and hollered on the sideline and I thought there was no way I could play for him. But Doug wasn't so bad ... I made the All-Star team my first year.”
Turns out, Moe’s system was a perfect fit for Natt.
Natt ripped through the NBA, averaging 23.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the 1984-85 season, which saw him earn the only All-Star bid of his career. Natt shot 54.6 percent from the field that season for a Nuggets team that advanced to the Western Conference Finals.
The following season, Natt came back to haunt his former team – Portland – in the playoffs. Natt’s 23.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 51 percent shooting from the field helped lead the Nuggets to a 3-1 series win over the Trail Blazers and into the second round of the playoffs.
And when he retired from the NBA after the 1989-90 season, playing that season for the Pacers, he returned to the Mile High City in the most compassionate way. Natt opened Calvin Natt Family Mortuary which continues to serve the community today.
80's Night: A Look Back
PORTLAND, OR - 1986: Wayne Cooper #42 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Portland Trail Blazers during a game played circa 1986 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Brian Drake/NBAE via Getty Images
INGLEWOOD, CA - 1987: Wayne Cooper #42 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against Mychal Thompson #43 of the Los Angeles Lakers circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California .
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Wayne Cooper of the Denver Nuggets shoots against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
INGLEWOOD, CA - 1987: Wayne Cooper #42 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar #33 of the Los Angeles Lakers circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California .
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - 1991: Mike Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets stands on the court during a game against the Sacramento Kings circa 1991 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - 1991: Mike Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during a game against the Sacramento Kings circa 1991 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, California.
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Michael Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - 1987: Michael Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers circa 1987 at the LA Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Danny Schayes #34 and Michael Adams #14 of the Denver Nuggets talk against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Danny Schayes #34 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Larry Bird #33 of the Boston Celtics during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON - 1986: Danny Schayes 334 of the Denver Nuggets boxes out against Robert Parish #00 of the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Danny Schayes #34 of the Denver Nuggets boxes out against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON - 1985: Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Quinn Buckner #28 of the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1985 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON - 1985: Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets moves the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1985 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
INGLEWOOD - 1987: Michael Cooper #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets during a game circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Mike Evans #5 of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Bill Hanzlik #24 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Bill Hanzlik #24 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
ATLANTA - 1990: Bill Hanzlik of the Denver Nuggets sits on the court against the Atlanta Hawks during a game played circa 1990 at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
INGLEWOOD, CA - CIRCA 1987: Bill Hanzlik #24 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles against James Worthy #42 of the Los Angeles Lakers circa 1987 at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
PORTLAND, OR - 1986: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during a game played in 1986 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.
Brian Drake/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets passes the ball during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
BOSTON, MA - 1986: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets shoots during a game circa 1986 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images
PORTLAND, OR - 1985: Calvin Natt #33 of the Denver Nuggets rebounds against the Portland Trailblazers at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon circa 1985.
Brian Drake/NBAE via Getty Images