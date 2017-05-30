2017 Draft Profile: Terrance Ferguson

Class: Played professionally in Australia’s NBL

Ht: 6-foot-7

Wt: 186 pounds

2016-17 Stats: 4.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists

HOW HE OPERATES

Terrance Ferguson is the classic international player with a small playing sample size, which makes it challenging to pinpoint where he slots in the draft. The 19-year old Ferguson played limited minutes (15.1 per game) for the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League in Australia.

Ferguson’s athleticism jumps off of the film. He is quick and explosive to the rim, hammering down thunderous dunks and catching lob passes for alley-oop dunks as well. That jumping ability will also help him in rebounding as he continues to lock in and improve in that area. Outside of that, you’re talking about a player whose total offensive game needs growth. Ferguson is a good spot-up shooter, making 44.8 percent of those tries, and is much more effective in his jump shooting when his feet are set. That allows his form to be consistent. Right now, Ferguson’s shooting form gets a little erratic when he’s shooting on the move and that led to numerous inaccurate attempts. Simply, catch-and-shoot is his jump-shooting wheelhouse right now. Ferguson was also an effective scorer off of cutting action. Defensively, his athleticism gives him a chance to be a very good defender in space, and he was good at contesting jump shots. Opponents shot just 17 percent against him in spot-up shooting.

HIS BEST FIT

Ferguson’s best fit is with a team that sees him as part of their core in the future and can wait to develop him into that kind of player. He’s got upside, but Ferguson needs time to round into form.