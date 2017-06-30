Denver Nuggets Announce 2017 NBA Summer League Roster and Mini-Camp Schedule

The Denver Nuggets have announced their roster for the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7-17 at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus. Nuggets assistant coach Micah Nori will assume head coaching duties for the Summer League entry.

The Nuggets 2017 Summer League entry will be headlined by two of Denver’s 2016 first round draft picks, Juancho Hernangomez and Malik Beasley. Hernangomez and Beasley both enjoyed solid rookie seasons and are looking forward to continuing their progression in Las Vegas and into the 2017-18 season. The Nuggets Summer League roster will also feature its two newest rookie additions, Tyler Lydon and Monte Morris, respectively selected with the 24th and 51st picks in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Prior to Las Vegas Summer League, the Nuggets will hold a mini-camp beginning on Monday, July 3 and running through Thursday, July 6. They will hold two-a-day practices on the 3rd and the 5th, with media availability taking place after the morning sessions only on those days. Please park in the Media Lot (Toyota Tacoma Lot) and enter through the Media Entrance of the arena. The full mini-camp schedule is below.

Denver’s first game of the 2017 NBA Summer League is Friday, July 7 against the Houston Rockets, followed by games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors before beginning the single-elimination tournament. All teams participating in the NBA Summer League are guaranteed to play a minimum of five games. Teams will be seeded following the preliminary round, with the top eight seeds receiving a first-round bye in tournament play.

A record 24 NBA teams will participate in a tournament-style format that culminates with a Championship Game on July 17 at 10 p.m. ET, broadcast for the first time on ESPN. Last year’s event, won by the returning champion Chicago Bulls, set records for total attendance, single-day attendance, combined viewership across ESPN and NBA TV, and traffic to the NBA’s social media platforms.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 games, starting with the league’s opener on July 7. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air across ESPN and NBA TV’s linear channels – a Summer League record.

Tickets for NBA Summer League are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Nuggets 2017 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

- No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Exp. 1 25 Malik Beasley G 6-5 195 11/26/96 Florida State/USA 1 2 8 Thomas Bropleh G 6-5 200 8/17/91 Boise State/USA R 3 3 Robert Carter, Jr. F 6-9 240 4/4/94 Maryland/USA R 4 12 Petr Cornelie F/C 6-11 220 7/26/95 Le Mans Sarthe Basket/France R 5 1 Torrey Craig G/F 6-6 215 12/19/90 USC Upstate/USA R 6 41 Juancho Hernangomez F 6-9 230 9/28/95 Movistar Estudiantes/Spain 1 7 22 Xavier Johnson F 6-7 225 6/8/93 Colorado/USA R 8 20 Tyler Lydon F 6-10 225 4/9/96 Syracuse/USA R 9 13 Dallas Moore G 6-1 180 10/27/94 North Florida/USA R 10 11 Monte Morris G 6-3 175 6/27/95 Iowa State/USA R 11 4 Nikola Radicevic G 6-5 200 4/25/94 Real Betis Energia Plus/Serbia R 12 23 Howard Sant-Roos F 6-7 180 4/13/91 CEZ Nymburk/Cuba R 13 30 Henry Sims F 6-10 248 3/27/90 Georgetown/USA 4 14 6 David Walker G/F 6-6 200 11/24/93 Northeastern/USA R

Nuggets Mini-Camp Schedule

- Date Event Time (MT) Location 1 Monday, July 3 Practice (Media Following) 10:00 am – 12:00 pm UCHealth Practice Court 2 Tuesday, July 4 Practice (Media Following) 10:00 am – 12:00 pm UCHealth Practice Court 3 Wednesday, July 5 Practice (Media Following) 10:00 am – 12:00 pm UCHealth Practice Court 4 Thursday, July 6 Practice (Media Following) 10:00 am – 12:00 pm UCHealth Practice Court

Nuggets 2017 Summer League Schedule

- Date Event Time (PT) Location Television 1 Friday, July 7 Game #1 vs. Houston 7:00 p.m. COX Pavilion NBATV 2 Sunday, July 9 Game #2 vs. Minnesota 3:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack ESPN2 3 Monday, July 10 Game #3 vs. Toronto 5:00 p.m. COX Pavilion ESPNU

*Summer League tournament play begins on Wednesday, July 12,