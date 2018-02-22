Ranking 10 Greatest Florida-Born Players in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the greatest players in NBA history that were born in Florida. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Eddie Jones

There was a time when fans debated whether Jones or Kobe Bryant was the better complement to Shaquille O’Neal in Los Angeles. A similar debate ensued a few years later in Miami, where fans argued whether the Heat should make Jones their franchise player or if they should turn the page and feature a young and up-and-coming Dwyane Wade. The Lakers and Heat, obviously, made the right decisions as it relates to these two topics. However, that shouldn’t take anything away from what Jones accomplished. Born and raised in Pompano Beach, Jones was a three-time NBA All-Star and a tremendous defender.