Ranking NBA's Best Point Guards in 2017-18

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the NBA's best point guards in 2017-18. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Honorable Mentions

Goran Dragic – He might be the most unpredictable of anyone on this list. Some nights he’s spectacular, capitalizing on his supreme craftiness and relentlessness. Other nights, you forget he’s on the floor.

D’Angelo Russell – A knee injury caused him to miss 34 games in his first year in Brooklyn. But, Russell showed enough signs when he was healthy that he could blossom into an elite point guard. He made seven threes and scored 32 points in a game against the Raptors late in the season.

Eric Bledsoe – He finished the season strong, recording back-to-back 30-plus point scoring performances and notching a triple-double during the final two weeks. Overall, Bledsoe made a solid transition to Milwaukee after the early-season trade.

Jeff Teague – The Wolves relied on their veteran floor general down the stretch to end their playoff drought. After back-to-back 20-plus point scoring performances against the Lakers and Grizzlies, Teague made a crucial go-ahead floater late in overtime in a must-win season finale against the Nuggets.

Ricky Rubio – Nobody thought the Jazz had much of a chance to return to the postseason after the departure of Gordon Hayward. While Donovan Mitchell’s astonishing rookie season along with the re-emergence of Rudy Gobert after he came back from injury were the primary reasons for Utah’s success, the acquisition of Rubio in the offseason also had a big impact.

D.J. Augustin – After the Magic traded Elfrid Payton at the deadline, Augustin jumped back into the starting lineup and performed admirably. He shot a scorching hot 45.3 percent from 3-point distance after the All-Star break.

Jamal Murray – The big question about Murray entering this season was whether he could successfully adapt to playing point guard on a full-time basis. While that question still hasn’t been completely answered, it is fair to say Murray made substantial progress. He’s a dynamic offensive player with plenty of room to grow.

Dennis Smith Jr. – You could argue that several rookie point guards deserve to be honorable mentions on this list. Lonzo Ball and De’Aaron Fox showed flashes and even Markelle Fultz had a solid finish after returning from injury. But, Smith was the most consistent of the bunch, averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 assists.