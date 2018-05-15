Trending
Orlando Magic's All-Time Draft Picks
|Year
|Round 1
|Round 2
|1989
|Nick Anderson (11)
|Michael Ansley (37)
|1990
|Dennis Scott (4)
|None
|1991
|Brian Williams (10), Stanley Roberts (23)
|Chris Corchiani (36)
|1992
|Shaquille O'Neal (1)
|None
|1993
|Chris Webber (1), Geert Hammink (26)
|None
|1994
|Brooks Thompson (27)
|Rodney Dent (31)
|1995
|David Vaughn (25)
|None
|1996
|Brian Evans (27)
|Amal McCaskill (49)
|1997
|Johnny Taylor (17)
|Eric Washington (47)
|1998
|Michael Doleac (12), Keon Clark (13), Matt Harpring (15)
|Miles Simon (42)
|1999
|None
|Laron Profit (38)
|2000
|Mike Miller (5), Keyon Dooling (10), Courtney Alexander (13)
|None
|2001
|Steven Hunter (15), Jeryl Sasser (22)
|Omar Cook (32)
|2002
|Curtis Borchardt (18)
|None
|2003
|Reece Gaines (15)
|Zaza Pachulia (42)
|2004
|Dwight Howard (1)
|Anderson Varejao (30), Antonio Burks (36)
|2005
|Fran Vazquez (11)
|Travis Diener (38), Martynas Andriuskevicius (44)
|2006
|J.J. Redick (11)
|James Augustine (41), Lior Eliyahu (44)
|2007
|None
|Reyshawn Terry (44)
|2008
|Courtney Lee (22)
|None
|2009
|None
|None
|2010
|Daniel Orton (29)
|Stanley Robinson (59)
|2011
|None
|DeAndre Liggins (53)
|2012
|Andrew Nicholson (19)
|Kyle O'Quinn (49)
|2013
|Victor Oladipo (2)
|Romero Osby (51)
|2014
|Aaron Gordon (4), Dario Saric (12)
|None
|2015
|Mario Hezonja (5)
|Tyler Harvey (51)
|2016
|Domantas Sabonis (11)
|Stephen Zimmerman (41), Jake Layman (47)
|2017
|Jonathan Isaac (6), Anžejs Pasečņiks (25)
|Wes Iwundu (33), Ivan Rabb (35)
Draft Day Trades
1993: Orlando traded the rights to Chris Webber to Golden State for the rights to Anfernee Hardaway (third pick) and first round picks in 1996, 1998 and 2000.
1997: Orlando traded the rights to Eric Washington and a 1999 second round selection to Denver for the rights to Jason Lawson (42nd pick).
1999: Orlando acquired the rights to Corey Maggette (13th pick) from Seattle, along with Dale Ellis, Don MacLean and Billy Owens in exchange for Horace Grant and two future second-round picks; Also acquired the rights to Louis Bullock (42nd pick) from Minnesota in exchange for future considerations.
2000: Orlando acquired a future first round pick from the L.A. Clippers in exchange for the rights to the 10th overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft (Dooling), Corey Maggette, Derek Strong and future considerations; Also obtained a future first round pick and future considerations from Dallas in exchange for the rights to the 13th overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft (Alexander).
2001: Orlando traded the rights to Omar Cook to Denver to fulfill a previous trade obligation; Also acquired the rights to Brendan Haywood (20th pick) from Cleveland in exchange for Michael Doleac.
2002: Orlando acquired the rights to Ryan Humphrey (19th pick) and a 2002 second round pick (47th overall) from Utah in exchange for the rights to Curtis Borchardt; Also acquired the rights to Mario Kasun (41st pick) from the L.A. Clippers in exchange for future considerations (protection of first round pick owed by L.A. goes from 1-17 to 1-23 in 2003); Also acquired the draft rights to Rashard Griffith (1995 pick, 38th overall) from Milwaukee in exchange for the draft rights to Jamal Sampson (47th overall).
2003: Orlando acquired the rights to Keith Bogans (43rd pick) from Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations.
2004: Orlando traded the rights to Antonio Burks to Memphis in exchange for cash considerations; Also acquired the draft rights to Jameer Nelson (20th pick) from Denver in exchange for a future first round pick.
2005: Orlando traded the rights to Martynas Andriuskevicius to Cleveland in exchange for a 2006 second round draft pick and cash considerations; Also acquired the draft rights to Marcin Gortat (57th pick) from Phoenix in exchange for cash considerations.
2006: Orlando traded the rights to Lior Eliyahu to Houston in exchange for cash considerations.
2007: Orlando traded the rights to Reyshawn Terry to Dallas in exchange for the draft rights to Milovan Rakovic (60th pick) and cash considerations; Also traded the 54th selection overall to Houston in exchange for cash considerations.
2011: Orlando acquired the rights to Justin Harper (32nd pick) from Cleveland in exchange for two future second round draft picks
2014: Orlando traded the rights to Dario Saric to Philadelphia in exchange for the draft rights to Elfrid Payton (10th pick); Also acquired the draft rights to Devyn Marble (56th pick) from Denver as part of the Arron Afflalo for Evan Fournier trade.
2016: Orlando traded the rights to Domantas Sabonis along with Victor Oladipo and Ersan Ilyasova to Oklahoma City for Serge Ibaka; Also traded the draft rights to Jake Layman to Portland for a 2019 second round pick and cash.
2017: Orlando traded the rights to Anžejs Pasečņiks to Philadelphia for Oklahoma City's 2020 first round pick (protected 1-20) OR Oklahoma City's 2022 and 2023 second round picks; Also traded the rights to Ivan Rabb to Memphis for a 2019 second round pick.