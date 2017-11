OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen assesses the top three performers from Sunday's game against the Celtics. Click through this slideshow for details.

Jonathon Simmons made his first start with the Magic and it was in a point guard role. Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin are still recovering from hamstring injuries. Simmons posted 14 points and he did a solid job defending Kyrie Irving, who was limited to 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.