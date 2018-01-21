Postgame Report: Magic 103, Celtics 95

By John Denton

Jan. 21, 2018

BOSTON – While most in the New England area had their focus trained on the injured hand of quarterback Tom Brady and the plight of the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, the Orlando Magic came into Sunday intent on continuing their stellar play of late even if it meant thrashing the East-leading Boston Celtics and doing something they had not accomplished in years.

By the time they were done on Sunday completing one of their finest games of the season, the Magic snapped a prolonged losing streak in Boston and sent fans trudging out of TD Garden early to watch football.

Orlando demolished the NBA’s best field goal defense in the third period and then showed the necessary toughness in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 103-95 defeat of the Celtics. It was the Magic’s first win in Boston since Jan. 17, 2011 – ending an unsightly losing streak that had reached 14 games.

Elfrid Payton scored 22 points and went back at superstar guard Kyrie Irving (40 points) all day as the Magic rolled to a somewhat shocking victory. Boston (34-13) came in as the NBA’s leaders in field goal percentage allowed (43.1 percent) and 3-point percentage allowed (33.6 percent), but the Magic gashed that unit for 46.7 percent shooting on the day.

The Magic (14-32) paved the way for the victory by outscoring the Celtics 32-12 in a tide-turning third quarter.

Evan Fournier (19 points), Aaron Gordon (11 points and 13 rebounds), Shelvin Mack (10 points) and D.J. Augustin (10 points) all played well as Orlando had five players reach double figures in scoring for a 32nd time this season.

Boston shot just 43.5 percent from the floor. Jaylen Brown (17 points) and Marcus Morris (10 points) were its only other double-digit scorers.

Boston leads the NBA in double-digit comebacks with nine, but it got no closer than 93-86. From there, the Magic held on for the win.

The Magic came into Sunday extremely proud of the way they had played of late despite dropping two of the past three games. Orlando pushed Washington and Cleveland to the brink before losing in heartbreaking fashion, but it did play extremely well in a home defeat of the star-studded Minnesota Timberwolves. Orlando had made major strides by improving its defense and battering foes with points in the paint.

Orlando will be back on the practice floor on Monday and will face the Sacramento Kings at the Amway Center on Tuesday. Winners at home last week against Minnesota, the Magic will be trying to win consecutive games on the Amway Center parquet for the first time in weeks. They are 8-12 thus far at home.

Down one point at the half, Orlando played one of its best stretches of basketball all season in the third period, bucking a recent trend of struggling right after intermission. The Magic used a 23-5 burst in the guts of the third to break the game open and it had a seemingly safe 90-71 edge at the end of the third after Mario Hezonja converted a tough runner in traffic and buried a 3-pointer from straight on.

In that third period, Orlando outscored Boston 32-12. The Magic not only made 15 of 25 shots in the quarter (60 percent), but they held the Celtics to four of 17 (23.5 percent) and allowed Irving to score just eight points.

Just as they did late in the first quarter, the Magic surrendered a late basket just before the half that allowed the Celtics to take a 59-58 lead into intermission. Once up as much as eight points, Orlando let Irving and the Celtics close the second period with a 14-6 burst and steal back the momentum.

Irving, who missed the previous game with a shoulder injury, was downright dominant in the first half. He had 10 of Boston’s first 14 points, notched 15 in the first quarter and had 24 by halftime. Time and again, he burned the Magic’s big men in pick-and-roll plays when they sank back into the paint expecting his hard drives to the rim. Instead, he countered with pop-up jumpers and drilled nine of 12 shots in the game’s first 24 minutes.

Orlando’s offense was every bit as good as Irving’s – thanks, in large part, to its reserve corps. The Magic gashed the NBA’s top defense in field goal percentage allowed (43.1 percent) for 56.1 percent shooting in the opening half. After starting five of 12, the Magic had an extended period bridging the first and second quarters when they connected on 12 of 18 tries. Orlando was especially efficient in the second quarter, drilling 12 of 19 tries and connecting three times from 3-point range in the period.

Orlando got 23 points off its bench in the early going, led by Augustin’s 10 points. Payton and Fournier also had 10 points in the opening half.

Simmons scored nine in the first half, but he tried going one-on-one late in the second quarter and was called for charging after colliding with Irving. From there, the Celtics got the ball to Marcus Morris, whose layup was goaltended at the rim by Aaron Gordon to give Boston a one-point edge at intermission.

Orlando had a similar faux pas at the end of the first quarter. Wes Iwundu’s in-bounds pass was picked off in the final seconds of the period and Terry Rozier converted the layup just before the horn to put Boston ahead by one point.

