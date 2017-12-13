Orlando Magic Unveil NBA 2K League Team Name and Logo

Dec. 13, 2017

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic organization unveiled today the name and logo for its NBA 2K League team – Magic Gaming. As the Magic organization continue to grow its business, it ventures into the ever-growing esports landscape, tapping into the estimated 385 million fans. Magic Gaming, one of 17 NBA 2K League teams, will begin play in the league’s inaugural season which tips off in May 2018.

The Magic Gaming logo incorporates elements from the NBA Magic team’s logo, including the identifiable colors of Magic Black and Magic Silver and the iconic basketball, while providing an edgier, more mysterious feel that captures the essence and identity of the 2K League team. The color black, primarily featured, conveys a sense of strength and power. This modernized and innovative look also includes Magic Gaming’s secondary logo featuring the iconic star.

“The Orlando Magic is an organization whose mission is for excellence both on and off the court. Magic Gaming is an extension of that mission, representing our organization and our town with pride, strength, hard-work, innovation and dedication,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “We are so excited to unveil this new team to our community, providing an opportunity to reach a new group of fans while creating even more legendary experiences. As sports innovators, we are excited about the direction our teams are headed as we build on the legend already created and look forward to what the future holds.”

Each of the 17 teams will draft five players to participate in their inaugural season. These five players will play the game using unique characters. The NBA 2K League tryouts will take place in early 2018 with the draft in March followed by the league’s tip-off in May.

The NBA 2K League logos were created through a collaborative effort between the NBA 2K League and its teams, and RARE Design based in Hattiesburg, Miss. The NBA 2K League, a joint venture between the NBA and Take-Two Interactive, is a professional esports league featuring the best 2K players in the world.

“The reveal of our team names and logos is an exciting milestone as we move toward the NBA 2K League’s inaugural season in 2018, and we can’t wait for the NBA 2K community and fans to see them,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue.

According to Newzoo, it is estimated by 2020, the esports industry is expected to grow to $1.5 billion worldwide. With innovation being a core value, the Magic organization seeks to reach even more fans in different areas than ever before.

Fans can follow/interact with the team through Twitter and Instagram - @MagicGaming and Facebook - Magic Gaming.