Nikola Vucevic Fractures Bone in Left Hand

By John Denton

Dec. 23, 2017

WASHINGTON D.C. – The hits just keep on coming for a battered and beaten-up Orlando Magic team that has to be feeling quite punch drunk now.

Already without four key players because of injuries, the Magic suffered another major loss on Saturday night when veteran center Nikola Vucevic fractured the second metacarpal in his left hand. The injury happened with 6:57 remaining in the first quarter when Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter swiped at the ball and instead hit the back of Vucevic’s left hand.

Vucevic was in immediate pain and immediately signaled for a timeout even though the Magic had taken a timeout just seconds earlier.

The Magic announced that Vucevic will undergo surgery in the near future. The fracture is in the index finger of his left hand. There is no specific timetable on his return, but most hand surgeries require players to miss six-to-eight weeks.

Orlando came into Saturday riding a seven-game losing streak – a skid that has come largely because of the debilitating injuries the team has suffered. Evan Fournier (ankle sprain), Aaron Gordon (calf strain), Terrence Ross (knee sprain) and Jonathan Isaac (ankle sprain) were out once again on Saturday in Washington.

Losing Vucevic means the Magic are without four of their five starters from Opening Night on Oct. 18. Point guard Elfrid Payton is the lone starter still in the lineup.

Vucevic, Orlando’s longest-tenured player over the past five-plus seasons, came into Saturday night averaging 17.8 points, a team-best 9.6 rebounds and a career-high 3.4 assists. He’s led the team in scoring 11 times, including the career-best 41-point effort against Brooklyn on Oct. 20.

Vucevic, who has led the Magic in rebounding each of the past five seasons, recorded the first triple-double of his NBA career on Dec. 9 with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against the Atlanta Hawks.

