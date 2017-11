Oct. 13, 2017

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have waived guards Troy Caupain (CO-pain) and Rodney Purvis, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando’s roster now stands at 18 players (see below).

Caupain and Purvis did not appear in any preseason games with the Magic. Caupain was originally signed as a free agent on August 31, while Purvis was signed as a free agent on October 9.