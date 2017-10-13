Magic Waive Kalin Lucas and Damjan Rudez

Oct. 13, 2017

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have waived guard Kalin Lucas and forward Damjan Rudež (DAHM-yahn ROO dezh), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando’s roster now stands at 16 players (see below).

Rudež appeared in four games during the preseason with the Magic, averaging 0.8 ppg. in 8.8 minpg. He played in 45 outings last season with Orlando, averaging 1.8 ppg. in 7.0 minpg. Rudež was originally signed as a free agent on Septemner 8, 2016.

Lucas played in five games during the preseason with Orlando, averaging 2.0 ppg. in 6.7 minpg. He was originally signed as a free agent on August 31, 2017.