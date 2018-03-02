Magic Sign Rashad Vaughn to Second 10-Day Contract

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have signed guard Rashad Vaughn to a second 10-day contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Vaughn was originally signed as a free agent to a 10-day contract on Feb. 20.

Vaughn (#20, 6’6”, 210, 8/16/96) has played in a combined 27 games this season with Milwaukee, Brooklyn and Orlando, averaging 2.4 ppg. in 7.5 minpg. He has appeared in four games with the Magic, averaging 1.3 ppg. in 6.2 minpg. Prior to signing with Orlando, Vaughn was traded by Milwaukee to Brooklyn, along with a second round draft pick, in exchange for Tyler Zeller on Feb. 5. He was then traded by the Nets to New Orleans in exchange for Dante Cunningham on Feb. 8. Vaughn was waived by the Pelicans on Feb. 10.

Originally selected in the first round (17th overall) of the 2015 NBA Draft by Milwaukee, Vaughn has appeared in 134 career NBA regular season games (eight starts) with Milwaukee and Brooklyn, averaging 3.1 ppg. and 1.1 rpg. in 12.2 minpg. Prior to his NBA career, he spent one season at UNLV (2014-15), averaging 17.8 ppg., 4.8 rpg. and 1.6 apg. in 32.3 minpg., while shooting .383 (54-141) from three-point range. Vaughn was named 2014-15 Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year, as well as Honorable Mention All-MWC.