Magic Sign Jamel Artis to Two-Way Contract

Oct. 16, 2017

ORLANDO -- The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Jamel Artis to a two-way contract, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. A two-way player for Orlando will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Lakeland Magic – but can spend up to 45 days with Orlando, not including any time prior to the start of Lakeland’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.

Artis (#0, 6’7”, 215, 1/12/93) played in 135 career games (98 starts) during four years at the University of Pittsburgh, averaging 12.6 ppg., 4.6 rpg. and 2.3 apg. in 27.6 minpg., while shooting .378 (170-450) from three-point range. He finished his career as one of only three players in Pitt history to record at least 1,600 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists. Artis was named Third Team All-ACC by the coaches in 2014-15 and earned All-ACC Academic Team honors in 2013-14. As a senior (2016-17), he played in 32 games (31 starts), averaging 18.2 ppg., 4.9 rpg. and 3.3 apg. in 34.3 minpg. On Jan. 11, 2017 @ Louisville, Artis poured in a career-high 43 points.