Magic CEO Alex Martins On Grant Hill's Election Into The Hall of Fame

“Grant Hill embodies everything it means to be a ‘hall of famer.’ He not only thrilled fans around the world on the court, but he carried himself with tremendous class off of it. He was a true champion on and off the court. This is the perfect ending to a truly outstanding basketball career. On behalf of the DeVos family and the entire Orlando Magic organization, we extend congratulations to Grant Hill on his election into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.”