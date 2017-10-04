Adreian Payne Suffers Fractured Left Hand

Oct. 4, 2017

ORLANDO – During today’s practice, Orlando Magic forward Adreian Payne suffered a fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced. His return to play will depend on how the injury heals and how he responds to treatment.

Payne (6’10”, 237, 2/19/91) signed a two-way contract with Orlando on August 21. He did not play in the Magic’s preseason opener on October 2 at Memphis.

Payne appeared in 18 games last season with Minnesota, averaging 3.5 ppg. and 1.8 rpg. in 7.5 minpg. He also spent time with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League. Originally selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft by Atlanta, Payne has played in 102 career NBA regular season games (24 starts) with Atlanta and Minnesota, averaging 4.0 ppg. and 3.0 rpg. in 13.3 minpg. He has also spent time with Fort Wayne, Austin and Erie of the NBA G League.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man regular-season roster. A two-way player for Orlando will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Lakeland Magic – but can spend up to 45 days with Orlando, not including any time prior to the start of Lakeland’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.