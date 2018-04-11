Magic's Top Performers vs. Wizards
Read about the Magic's top performers from Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja made significant progress this year, and that was highlighted in the season finale. He filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Injuries to a few of the Magic’s core players in December pushed Hezonja toward the front of the Magic’s depth chart. While it was a rollercoaster finish, the third-year forward showed a lot of positive signs and that bodes well for his future.
Rodney Purvis
Having the G League team closer to home had an enormous impact throughout the year. It made it easier for young players to transport back and forth and gain invaluable experience. One of those developmental players that really thrived was Purvis, who wrapped up his season with a 16-point, five-rebound performance.
Arron Afflalo
Fan Appreciation Night started with Afflalo donating $50,000 to a pair of local organizations. He finished the night with one of his best performances of the season. The 11-year NBA veteran scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field.