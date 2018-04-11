Magic's Top Performers vs. Wizards

Mario Hezonja

Hezonja made significant progress this year, and that was highlighted in the season finale. He filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Injuries to a few of the Magic’s core players in December pushed Hezonja toward the front of the Magic’s depth chart. While it was a rollercoaster finish, the third-year forward showed a lot of positive signs and that bodes well for his future.