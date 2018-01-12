Magic's Top Performers vs. Wizards
By Josh Cohen
Jan. 12, 2018
Bismack Biyombo
Biyombo scored 18 of his career-best 21 points in the first half and he finished the night with an impressive stat line with 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal. He made all seven of his shot attempts before halftime and finished 8-of-9. Since jumping into the starting lineup late last month, Biyombo has recorded four double-doubles. He continues to play with outstanding hustle and energy, and he’s been extremely effective in pick-and-rolls.
Elfrid Payton
There’s something about Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. that brings the best out of Payton, who delivered a sensational performance on Friday with 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds. He scored a career-best 30 points the last time Orlando visited the nation’s capital, and he tallied 25 point and nine assists in a game against the Wizards last season.
Jonathon Simmons
Dealing with some back soreness and out of sync the last couple of weeks, Simmons bounced back on Friday with one of his more impressive performances of the season. He posted 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor and added five assists. It was the ninth time this season Simmons scored 20 points or more.