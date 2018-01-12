Magic's Top Performers vs. Wizards

Bismack Biyombo

Biyombo scored 18 of his career-best 21 points in the first half and he finished the night with an impressive stat line with 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal. He made all seven of his shot attempts before halftime and finished 8-of-9. Since jumping into the starting lineup late last month, Biyombo has recorded four double-doubles. He continues to play with outstanding hustle and energy, and he’s been extremely effective in pick-and-rolls.