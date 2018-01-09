Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs
By Josh Cohen
Jan. 9, 2018
Marreese Speights
Speights recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also added two assists and two blocks. Speights shot 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range.
D.J. Augustin
Augustin had one of his best games of the season, scoring 18 points, dishing out five assists and grabbing three rebounds. He made four of his five 3-point attempts and shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja got off to a hot start, scoring seven of his 14 points early in the first quarter. He has scored in double figures in nine of his last 13 games.