Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs

Posted: Jan 09, 2018

By Josh Cohen
Jan. 9, 2018


Marreese Speights

Speights recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. He also added two assists and two blocks. Speights shot 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range.


D.J. Augustin

Augustin had one of his best games of the season, scoring 18 points, dishing out five assists and grabbing three rebounds. He made four of his five 3-point attempts and shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line.


Mario Hezonja

Hezonja got off to a hot start, scoring seven of his 14 points early in the first quarter. He has scored in double figures in nine of his last 13 games.

Tags
Augustin, D.J., Hezonja, Mario, Speights, Marreese, Magic

