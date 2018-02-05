Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat
By Josh Cohen
Feb. 5, 2018
Mario Hezonja
Hezonja delivered one of his best performances of the season with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point distance. He got off to a hot start, scoring 11 in the first quarter, and then caught fire again in the third when the Magic outscored the Heat by seven. Over his last four games, Hezonja is shooting 61 percent (14-of-23) from beyond the arc.
Jonathon Simmons
Simmons was fearless down the stretch. The first of his two clutch buckets came with four minutes left when he made a strong move toward the basket and connected on a layup. A few possessions later, he saw the lane open up and accelerated inside for a ferocious go-ahead dunk with 1:31 left. Simmons finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor.
Bismack Biyombo
Biyombo is a defensive specialist, and he came up huge on that end of the floor when the Magic were desperate for a stop. With Orlando up two in the final seconds, Biyombo rejected Tyler Johnson’s layup attempt. The block was initially ruled goaltending, but after further review was overturned. Miami retained possession, but Biyombo’s defensive instincts shined bright again. He deflected the inbounds pass and the ball ricocheted over to Evan Fournier, who dribbled out the clock.
D.J. Augustin and Marreese Speights
Augustin and Speights have formed into a lethal 3-point shooting tag team. They found the range early in the fourth quarter, each knocking down a pair of threes to help the Magic build a 14-point lead. The two Magic veterans combined for 28 points in the game.