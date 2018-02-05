Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat

Mario Hezonja

Hezonja delivered one of his best performances of the season with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point distance. He got off to a hot start, scoring 11 in the first quarter, and then caught fire again in the third when the Magic outscored the Heat by seven. Over his last four games, Hezonja is shooting 61 percent (14-of-23) from beyond the arc.