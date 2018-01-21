Magic's Top Performers vs. Celtics

Elfrid Payton

Over the last seven games, the Magic rank first in the NBA in points in the paint and Payton is a big reason why. Among all guards during this stretch, EP ranks in the top five in scoring from within five feet of the basket. The Celtics had no answer for Payton’s ultra-aggressive drives on Sunday, as the four-year veteran recorded 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.