Magic's Top Performers vs. Thunder
Jonathon Simmons
Simmons’ chase-down block on Russell Westbrook in the third quarter was the play of the night. Simmons did a terrific job on the reigning league MVP, who shot 3-of-12 from the floor and finished with eight points and seven turnovers. Simmons was solid on the other end, too, posting 19 points and making nine of his 10 free throw attempts.
Aaron Gordon
Gordon filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist. He got off to a sizzling start, scoring seven of the Magic’s first nine points and 13 total in the first quarter. Unlike the prior two games when he combined to go 6-of-11 from 3-point range, A.G. struggled from long distance (1-of-7) against the Thunder.
Evan Fournier
A bright area for the Magic since the All-Star break has been their 3-point shooting. They’ve made double-digit threes in all three of those contests, including knocking down 12 in OKC. Fournier was on fire from downtown, sinking five of his nine attempts and finishing with 19 points. He kept the Magic within striking distance when he buried a triple with just over two minutes left.