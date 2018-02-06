Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavaliers

Jonathon Simmons

Simmons was electrifying in the second half, scoring 22 of his career-high 34 points in the third quarter to help the Magic overcome a 21-point deficit. He was unstoppable when he attacked the basket, and he drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer. Simmons shot 12-of-17 overall in the game and made eight of his nine free throws. Tracy McGrady holds the franchise record for most points in a quarter (25 points).