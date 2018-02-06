Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavaliers
By Josh Cohen
Feb. 6, 2018
Jonathon Simmons
Simmons was electrifying in the second half, scoring 22 of his career-high 34 points in the third quarter to help the Magic overcome a 21-point deficit. He was unstoppable when he attacked the basket, and he drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer. Simmons shot 12-of-17 overall in the game and made eight of his nine free throws. Tracy McGrady holds the franchise record for most points in a quarter (25 points).
Khem Birch
Birch’s athleticism and agility overwhelmed the Cavs’ frontline on both ends of the floor. He rose up for a couple of thunderous dunks, and he played terrific defense throughout the fourth quarter. On one possession, he forced LeBron James into a turnover, showing off his superb lateral foot speed and defensive instincts. Birch finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Evan Fournier
Fournier is as steady as they come on the offensive side of the floor. As usual, he was crafty on his drives to the basket, and he did a great job initiating contact (attempted nine free throws). Fournier had an all-around solid performance, scoring 19 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists.