Kenny Leung Wins Toyota Camry Skills Challenge Finals

LOS ANGELES – During halftime of tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz, Kenny Leung of Winnetka, CA won a 2018 Toyota Camry XSE by scoring 33 points in the Toyota Skills Challenge Finals.

Kenny competed against three other contestants tonight, after qualifying based on their scores from previous Toyota Skills Challenge Contests throughout the season.

The brand new 2018 Toyota Camry XSE was awarded courtesy of your Southern California Toyota Dealers. Toyota and the Lakers have been suiting up together for over 41 years.