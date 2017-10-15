Kings Waive Three

Posted: Oct 15, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has requested waivers on guards David Stockton, Matt Jones and Reggie Hearn.  

 Stockton appeared in two contests for Sacramento during the preseason, averaging 11.5 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3pt, 2-4 FT) and 5.0 assists in 16.3 minutes per game, including a game-high 23 points to accompany three rebounds, eight assists and two steals off the bench at Golden State (10/13).

 Jones played in five exhibition games, posting 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 11.7 minutes per contest.

 Hearn appeared in one preseason game. 

