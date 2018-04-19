Utah Jazz #RoadToPlayoffs

Hey Jazz fans in southern Utah!

Show us why you should win our #RoadToPlayoffs trip, presented by Zions Bank, to Saturday’s Jazz-Thunder playoff game!

Prove you’re the biggest Jazz fan by posting a photo or short video with you and a buddy showing off your team pride. Share your favorite Jazz story. Teach us how to block a shot like The Stifle Tower. Recreate your favorite play from this past season. Decorate your car, your room or your house. Whatever you do, show us your passion for the Utah Jazz—and you could be one of the big winners!

To enter, simply post your photo or video to social media by Friday, April 20 at 10am MT. You must tag @utahjazz and use the hashtags #RoadToPlayoffs, #(insert your city) and #ZionsBank to be eligible.

The winners—seven fans who will be chosen from St. George, Hurricane, Cedar City, Parowan, Beaver and Fillmore—will be notified on Friday, April 20. Each winner, along with one guest, will be picked up on Saturday, April 21 by the #RoadToPlayoffs bus for a trip to Salt Lake City to watch the Jazz take on the Thunder that evening.* After a complimentary overnight hotel stay, the group will return home the next day.

Click here for the official contest rules.