Thabo Sefolosha Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha:

After further evaluation, Sefolosha (6-7, 220, Switzerland) has elected to undergo right knee surgery to repair an avulsion of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) which he suffered against Charlotte on Jan. 12. The procedure will be performed by Jazz head orthopaedic team physician Dr. Travis Maak in Salt Lake City on Jan. 17. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

In his 13th NBA season, Sefolosha owns averages of 8.2 points, his highest scoring average since 2008-09, on 49.2 percent from the field, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 38 games (six starts) for the Jazz on the year.