Take New Animated Tour of Arena

The building construction surrounding the $125 million renovation of Vivint Smart Home Arena is in full swing with the conclusion of the Utah Jazz season. Today, a second digital animation of the arena has been released, providing visual insights into the Arena Rising as presented by Rocky Mountain Power.

Part II of the video series provides a futuristic look at the Southeast Entrance, courtside suites, level three loge box, level four Executives Club and individual suites, the WCF Insurance Loge Club and the level six social corners.

In April, a digital animation was released that recreated the new plaza entrance to Vivint Smart Home Arena along with scenes of the 12,000 square foot main atrium, extended lower bowl porch and super club hospitality area for 1,700 guests. The top-to-bottom upgrades to Vivint Smart Home Arena will enhance the fan and visitor experiences for years to come. The lower and upper bowl concourses are being redesigned along with fully-cushioned Jazz blue seats for all fans; more than 2,700 rooftop solar panels have been installed; and a multitude of food selections with more than 30 restaurants and vendors will enhance the dining experience. The anticipated completion is by October 2017.

Updated renderings of Vivint Smart Home Arena are available at Arena Rising as presented by Rocky Mountain Power.