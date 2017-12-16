Rudy Gobert Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Rudy Gobert:

Gobert was examined Saturday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a sprained posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee and a bone bruise. The 7-1 center will be reevaluated in two weeks, further updates will be provided when appropriate.

The 2017 All-NBA Second Team center is currently averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in his fifth NBA season.