Rudy Gobert Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who left tonight’s win at the LA Clippers at the 11:43 mark of the first quarter and did not return:

Gobert was initially examined at STAPLES Center by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent X-rays on his left knee, the results of which were negative. He was then transported off-site for further magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing, which revealed no ligament damage. He has been diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension and bone contusion. He will continue to be reevaluated and further updates will be provided when appropriate.