The Roundup—Jazz top Pelicans for sixth straight win

Another night. Another offensive explosion. Another win.

The Jazz took their game back to the franchise's origin, running up the score yet again en route to a 133-109 win over the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Utah (25-28) has now won six straight games.

Rodney Hood led all scorers with 30 points, while Ricky Rubio continued his stellar play with 20 points, three rebounds and 11 assists.

Derrick Favors (19 points and a game-high net rating of +33), Rudy Gobert (19 points, 10 rebounds), Joe Ingles (18 points) and Royce O'Neale (13 points on 6-for-7 shooting) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell returned after missing Saturday's game with the flu, but he was clearly far from full health, finishing with two points, three assists and a steal in 19 minutes.

Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 28 points for the Pelicans (28-25), while All-Star starter Anthony Davis finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in the loss.

Monday's Best

Hood, in his second game back after missing six with a leg contusion, entered the night planning to play around 15 minutes. He went flying by that, and with good reason—he was absolutely lighting it up. Hood played 27 minutes, shooting 12-for-14 from the field (including 4-for-4 from 3-point range) and 2-for-2 from the line for his third game with at least 30 points this season. He scored 10 points in his first four minutes on the court, and he capped the first half with a running 30-footer that just beat the buzzer. Hood ended up outscoring New Orleans' bench all by himself (30-29).

Rodney was the man of the night, scoring 30 points on 14 shots.



He went perfect from distance (4/4) and only missed two shots tonight.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/oMwS1pzj7m — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 6, 2018

Key Stretches

Utah came sprinting out of the gates, running to a quick 23-8 lead after only six minutes. Favors and Ingles drilled 3-pointers, while Gobert converted a three-point play and then threw down two straight alley-oop slams (off passes from Ingles and Rubio). A baby hook from Favors and another three from Ingles capped Utah's 18-4 run.

Jazz have made three 3-pointers and are shooting 69% from the field



Up 23-8 in the Big Easy#MACU3 #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/eIf72Z6YqW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 6, 2018

After a barrage of 3-pointers (three, to be exact) by Rajon Rondo cut Utah's lead to one just before halftime, the Jazz pulled away again with a 14-2 run to start the third quarter. Favors scored eight of those points—including his second corner three of the game—while Rubio and Hood had a bucket each and Mitchell scored his only points of the night on an alley-oop slam (from Rubio). The Jazz would cruise from there, extending their lead to as many as 26 and winning by 24.

Fav with the hammer!



The Jazz have 20 assistspic.twitter.com/bHASotB8PZ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 6, 2018

Significant Stats

66.7

The Jazz were inconceivably hot from beyond the arc, especially in the first half when they shot 10-for-11 from long distance. Utah finished the game shooting 14-for-21 (66.7 percent) as a team, with Hood (4-for-4) and Ingles (4-for-5) leading the way.

30+

Utah has now had a different player score at least 30 points in three straight games. Mitchell had 40 against Phoenix on Friday, Rubio had 34 against San Antonio on Saturday, and Hood finished with 30 against New Orleans tonight.

60+

The Jazz scored 70 first-half points, marking the fourth straight game they've gone into halftime with at least 60. The 133 points were a new season high and the most they've scored since they had 136 in a double-overtime win over the Timberwolves on April 16, 2014.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"When you shoot the ball well, it helps your defense. The other team's taking the ball out of the net and you're able to get set. [Doing that consistently] is the challenge."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz have now scored 120+ points in four straight games three times in franchise history. The other two times were in 1984 and 1982. ... Utah shot 58.7 percent from the field and 88.2 percent (15-for-17) from the free-throw line. ... The Jazz outrebounded the Pelicans 45-30. ... Utah finished with 29 assists. ... Rondo had 18 points and eight assists for the Pelicans.

Up Next

The Jazz will finish off their four-game road trip when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT. Utah's next home game is Friday against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00pm MT.