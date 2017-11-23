The Roundup—Jazz 110, Bulls 80

After a rough four-game road trip last week, the Jazz were grateful for a pre-Thanksgiving matchup with the Chicago Bulls at home, where they notched a decisive 110-80 victory on Wednesday night.

Derrick Favors led the Jazz (8-11) with 23 points, while Rodney Hood (19 points) and Alec Burks (15 points) provided a spark off the bench. Joe Ingles (12 points) and Jonas Jerebko (10 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

Donovan Mitchell struggled from the field (1-for-10 shooting) but found other ways to contribute with five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes. The rookie didn't take a shot in the second half and didn't play at all in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand.

The Bulls, who lost to the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, fell to 3-13 on the season. Robin Lopez led Chicago with 15 points, while Bobby Portis added 14 points off the bench.

Wednesday's Best

Favors had another quietly efficient game, shooting 8-for-11 from the field and 7-for-8 from the line for 23 points—the third time he's scored 23+ points in his seven starts at center since Rudy Gobert got hurt. Favors added seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes.

Key Stretches

A 3-pointer by Raul Neto and an inbounds alley-oop from Neto to Mitchell midway through the second quarter kick-started Utah's offense as the Jazz closed the first half on a 17-8 run. Favors scored six points and Hood added two buckets to give Utah the momentum heading into halftime.

The Jazz kept things rolling in the third quarter, turning up the pressure on defense and wearing down a tired Chicago team by pushing the pace on offense. The result was a 22-point Jazz lead midway through the period after back-to-back threes by Hood. Mitchell dished out five assists in the third quarter alone, Jerebko blocked back-to-back shots, and the Jazz went 7-for-13 from beyond the arc to put the game away early.

Significant Stats

40.0

The Jazz shot 14-for-35 (40 percent) from 3-point range, marking the fourth time they've shot at least 40 percent from beyond the arc in their last five games. They've made at least 12 threes in five of their last six games.

23

The Jazz got in the spirit of giving with 23 assists, and they also did a terrific job of protecting the ball with only seven turnovers. Mitchell led the way with seven assists, while Ekpe Udoh finished with a season-high four assists in 17 minutes off the bench.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We're heading into a month where I don't know if we'll be favored once, so we've got to be mentally tough. For me, whether it's a win or a loss, we need to be beat up about the things we're not doing well, and start doing them better and continue to improve and let the scoreboard take care of itself—especially at this point of the year. That's where this team is. We just have to keep improving." Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz are now 7-4 at home. ... Gobert (knee), Joe Johnson (wrist) and Danté Exum (shoulder) did not play for the Jazz. ... Utah shot 16-for-19 (84.2 percent) from the free-throw line. ... The Jazz forced 16 Chicago turnovers and converted those into 22 points. ... Kris Dunn and Justin Holiday scored 12 points each for the Bulls. ... Utah outscored Chicago in each of the four quarters. ... The Bulls have lost three straight games.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home for a post-Thanksgiving matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.