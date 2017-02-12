Rodney Hood Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood, who has missed the last five games due to a right knee bone contusion as well as a Grade 1 lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain suffered in a win over Milwaukee on Feb. 1:

Hood was re-examined last night by the Utah Jazz medical staff, the results of which show that the symptoms of his injury continue to improve. In order to allow the injury proper time to heal, he will continue to receive treatment and is expected to return to play following the NBA All-Star Break. Further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Hood (6-8, 206, Duke) has appeared in 40 games (all starts) this season for the Jazz and is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.6 minutes per game.