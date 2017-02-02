Rodney Hood Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood, who left last night’s win over Milwaukee at the 10:43 mark of the second quarter and did not return:

Hood was examined today by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing at University of Utah Health Care’s Orthopaedic Center, which showed a bone contusion on his right knee as well as a Grade 1 lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain.

Hood will be re-evaluated in one week, and further updates will be provided when appropriate.

Hood (6-8, 206, Duke) has appeared in 40 games (all starts) this season for the Jazz and is averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.6 minutes per game.